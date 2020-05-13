I have seen firsthand the amazing work Grayson Lookner puts into his community, the city of Portland and the state of Maine. Portland and our state needs a new generation of passionate leadership, particularly a younger voice who knows how we can keep talented folks in our state. Our future economy depends on it.

Most importantly, we need big ideas for how we are going to get out of this crisis that is ravaging our state. Grayson will fight any budget cuts that target schools and any venerable populations. This is particularly important in Portland, where we have the largest school system in the state and new arrivals every week.

Grayson has also worked in the health care field as an emergency medical technician. He understands the front line issues health care workers face and concerns regarding accessibility of affordable health care for Mainers.

I am supporting Grayson because his history speaks for itself. His work on initiatives in Maine such as ranked-choice voting and the Maine Clean Elections Act show that he is a passionate, progressive leader.

I know Grayson will work for everyone and will leave no one behind. When voters go to the polls in July, they need to vote for Grayson Lookner for the Democratic nomination for Maine House District 37.

Ryan Lizanecz

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: