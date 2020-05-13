Winston Churchill, on Aug. 20, 1940, after the Battle of Britain, said: “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
What stirring words for the people of Britain at that time and how applicable his words are for today’s pandemic.
What do we have from our leader? Bumbling messages, untruths, wrong advice, misinformation, a limited vocabulary consisting of “fantastic,” “tremendous,” “wonderful,” “good job,” repeated over and over again, delivered in an irritating monotone.
Shame on our president for not showing true leadership.
Yvonne Dickson
Buxton
