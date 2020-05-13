The “new” Portland High School, which opened in February 1919, included two kitchen classrooms, three sewing rooms, a laundry area and a model suite. The school featured expanded industrial arts, household arts and physical education programs. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #5644

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

