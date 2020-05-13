Collections of Scarborough Historical Society & Museum. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #30899.

Members of the 1921 Scarborough High School Track team included, front row from left, Ross Sherwood, Captain Emmons, Thomas Seavey and Clarence Peterson; middle, Aurthur Pillsbury, Clayton Sargent, Fred Skillings and principal and coach Elwood G. Bessy; back, Clark Libby and Edgar Milliken. Bessy was
a coach, teacher and principal in Scarborough for 33 years beginning in 1918 and the Bessey High School (1927-1954) was named after him.

