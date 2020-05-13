SCARBOROUGH – Dr. Marshall Lee Goodwin, 88, died peacefully at his home in Scarborough, Maine, May 11, 2020. Marshall was born October 1, 1931, the son of Albra and Thelma Goodwin. He spent his childhood at Biddeford Pool, Maine, and graduated from Biddeford High School. He then served in the Navy as a Corpsman Dental Assistant. After his discharge he received an undergraduate degree from the University of Maine and graduate degree of Doctor of Medical Dentistry in 1961 from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. Marshall, his wife Diane and their four, soon to be five children, moved to Scarborough, Maine in 1961. He opened his dental practice in 1962 as Scarborough’s first dentist and served the community until his retirement in 1993.Marshall also served as a Scarborough Town Selectman and its Health Officer. He taught Dental Materials at Westbrook Junior College of Dental Hygiene and was a life member of American Dental Assistants, American Dental Association. He was a member of the Greater Portland Dental Society and a past President of the York County Dental Society, a 30-year member of the Scarborough Rotary Club and past President, a member of the Governor William King Masonic Lodge # 219 and member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Portland 1992 – 2020. Marshall was a devoted parishioner of the Blue Point Congregational Church and the West Scarborough Methodist Church. Marshall’s many hobbies and interests included writing poetry and could recite by heart many of the poems of his favorite poets. He enjoyed bird watching and bird carving, gardening, and woodworking. Annual gatherings at the family’s hunting camp on the West Branch of the Penobscot to hunt and fish with his sons, cousins, and friends were highlights of his years as a sportsman in Maine. He loved observing the marshes of Scarborough, canoeing the rivers and lakes of Maine, hunting in the forests of the north woods and contributed to their conservation.Marshall will be lovingly remembered by Diane, his wife of 68 years, his five children, eleven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, his brother Dana B. Goodwin, and his sisters, Karen Barbee, Judith Van Ness, and Vickie Breault.Due to present circumstances, a private funeral service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held this fall pending guidance from our State administrators. Please contact Hobbs Funeral Home or its website at hobbsfuneralhome.com for further information.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous