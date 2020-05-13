SACO – Brett Louis Misenor, 50, died Saturday May 9, 2020, at his home in Saco. Brett was born in Nashua, New Hampshire and came to live in Maine when he was about a one and half years old. He attended Portland area public schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in 1988 where he lettered in track and was an award-winning Lincoln-Douglas debater. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1998 with a Bachelor’s degree in English. He later graduated from the Cisco Networking Academy with a CCNA. Brett was employed by the State of Maine as a Senior Network Engineer and was a proud member and shop steward of the Maine Service Employees Association (MSEA) Local 1989, Service Employees International Union (SEIU). He was a member of Saco Masonic Lodge #9 A.F. and A.M., York Chapter #5 Royal Arch Masons and he was a Shriner with the Kora Temple Shrine and an active member of the Klowning Unit, lovingly known by the children of Maine as “Coco the Clown”.Brett loved to practice Hatha yoga, and he was an incredible artist and a writer of essays on philosophy and Ralph Waldo Emerson. He also loved science fiction and sharing it with his daughter Sara. He was the type of person to never miss a Star Wars movie or show, and passionately talked about his favorite movies such as Blade Runner, Terminator, and Alien, with his friends and family. Brett adored reading and kept a collection of novels which he would read in his free time. He was an avid organic gardener who grew everything from herbs and roses to his favorite cherry tomatoes. He even planted special gardens for his wife and daughter; A Monarch Butterfly garden and a garden with plants all named after animals. He loved playing board games with his father and crafting things with his mother. He loved holidays especially Halloween and Christmas where his creative displays brought joy to the family and neighborhood children. He loved taking nature walks with his wife and daughter and felt most at home with them sitting on the porch swing at sunset and watching the colored lights in the garden flicker on and listening to the crickets chirping. He deeply loved the pets he had over the course of his life, from his childhood dog named Prince, to the cats he had with his wife and daughter named Kitty and Misty, and to the newest addition his wife’s service dog named Sandy.Brett was a genuinely good man with a kind heart and gentle soul. He is survived by his true love and wife Kathryn Jane McInnis-Misenor, his precious daughter Sara Jeannette McInnis-Misenor, his loving parents Peter Frederick Misenor and Susan Jean (Renaud) Roscoe, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, uncle, cousin, brother in spirit and friend to all that knew him.Family visitation will be held Saturday May 16, 2020, they are encouraged to call 468-1142 for an appointment. Visitation for friends will be held Sunday May 17, 2020 and folks are encouraged to call 468-1142 for an appointment. A private family service will be held Monday May 18, 2020, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Saco Masonic Lodge will perform a private Masonic Service for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children (Boston) C/O Kora Temple11 Sabattus StreetLewiston, ME 04240

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous