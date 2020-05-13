Arrests

5/5 at 10:48 p.m. Iman A. Neal, 21, of Scarborough, was arrested on East Grand Avenue by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

5/6 at 12:42 p.m. Richard J. Porter, 43, of Portland, was arrested at Riverside Street and Warren Avenue by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence reckless conduct.

5/8 at 6:20 p.m. Nicole L. Turner, 33, of Hollis, was arrested on Roundwood Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drugs and sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

5/10 at 7:31 p.m. Jason R. Berube, 32, of Hollis, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

5/10 at 10:54 p.m. Sean Dutch McRee, 27, of Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violation of probation.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 4-10.

Fire calls

5/4 at 8:57 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector alarm on Kelly Lane.

5/5 at 11:09 a.m. Mulch fire on Little Dolphin Drive.

5/5 at 11:13 a.m. Mulch fire at U.S. Route 1 and Payne Road.

5/5 at 11:37 a.m. Odor investigation on Black Point Road.

5/5 at 11:49 a.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

5/5 at 1:10 p.m. Odor investigation on U.S. Route 1.

5/5 at 7:02 p.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

5/5 at 8:51 p.m. Trash fire on Broadturn Road.

5/6 at 8:58 a.m. Fire alarm call on Spring Street.

5/6 at 6:48 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/6 at 8:43 p.m. Assist Gorham.

5/7 at 6:24 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/7 at 9:48 a.m. Propane gas leak on Whipple Lane.

5/7 at 2:53 p.m. Smoke detector alarm on Wild Dunes Way.

5/7 at 3:22 p.m. Odor investigation on Charles Avenue.

5/7 at 4:28 p.m. Assist Saco.

5/7 at 6:07 p.m. Gas leak call on Susan Avenue.

5/7 at 7:52 p.m. Odor investigation on Abigail Way.

5/8 at 10:37 a.m. False alarm on Central Park Avenue.

5/8 at 1:33 p.m. Odor investigation on Little Dolphin Drive.

5/8 at 2:49 p.m. Odor investigation at Gorham Road and Hannaford Drive.

5/8 at 10:42 p.m. Odor investigation on Wild Dunes Way.

5/9 at 9:36 a.m. Assist Gorham.

5/9 at 11:48 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Dunstan Avenue.

5/9 at 5:08 p.m. Gas leak call on Old Neck Road.

5/9 at 8:06 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from May 4-10.

