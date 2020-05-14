BATH — Bath police charged a man for allegedly stealing a delivery van Thursday morning.

Adam St. Jean, 33, of Bath was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on July 7.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Tom Garrepy said the white Mercedes van was reported stolen from Brackett’s Market on Front Street shortly before 7 a.m. Brunswick police stopped the van southbound on Route 1 in Brunswick about 20 minutes later.

Bath Deputy Police Chief Andrew Booth said St. Jean was charged with unauthorized use of property, a misdemeanor crime that could carry a sentence of up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. No other information was available Thursday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: