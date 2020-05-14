The city of Bath has launched a new online payment system to promote remote access to services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MuniciPAY, a third-party electronic payment processing platform, is specifically designed for government, education and utility industries, according to a news release from the city. Users will be able to make their real estate tax, personal property tax and/or tax club payments to the treasurer’s office using MuniciPAY, and pay for police department parking tickets, parking permits and accident/incident reports.

“As we prepare to reopen City buildings to the public, residents should continue to access services online, over-the-phone, and by mail as much as possible,” said City Manager Peter Owen in a news release. “It is the City’s intent to provide the public with convenient means for making payments to the City, as well as promoting social distancing during these times.”

Residents can access MuniciPAY at cityofbath.com/OnlineServices.

The city plans to release a full overview of updated procedures and services before its planned June 1 reopening. In the meantime, details about city operations are available at cityofbath.com/COVID-19CityServices.

