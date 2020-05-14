A bear was spotted roaming the Riverton neighborhood in Portland Thursday morning.

A resident off Stuart Street reported seeing a bear in a neighbor’s yard early Thursday morning, police said in a Facebook post. Police said there have also been recent reports of a bear in the area of Castine Avenue.

Both of those streets are off outer Forest Avenue and abut a large wooded areas alongside the Maine Turnpike and the Riverside Industrial Parkway.

Police reminded residents that bears will be attracted to a free meal even in a residential area. Game wardens and state biologists suggest removing food sources such as barbecue grills, bird feeders and trash cans.

“If you spot a bear you should stay away from it,” police wrote. “Bears are very fast and agile. If cornered or with cubs they can be dangerous.”

In the past week, bears have also been reported in residential neighborhoods in Gorham and Berwick. An adult black bear killed eight goats and destroyed three beehives at homes in Chesterville, Jay, New Sharon, Wilton and Vienna.

This story may be updated.

