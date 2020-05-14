Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth will host live virtual concerts on the library’s Facebook page on Friday, May 15 and Friday, May 22.

The May 15 event features harpist Mary Lattimore. Lattimore is a harpist living in Los Angeles. She experiments with her Lyon and Healy Concert Grand harp and effects. Lattimore’s solo debut, “The Withdrawing Room,” was released in 2013 on Desire Path Recordings.

Lattimore also writes harp parts for songs and recordings. She has performed and recorded with such artists as Meg Baird, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten, Jarvis Cocker, Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Ed Askew and Fursaxa.

The oncert takes place at 7 p.m. on Thomas Memorial Library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thomasmemoriallibrary/.

The May 22 virtual concert will feature country and Americana singer-songwriter Laura Cantrell. Cantrell is a Nashville-born, New York-based country music artist.

Since her critically acclaimed debut, 2000’s “Not The Tremblin’ Kind,” Cantrell’s music has been celebrated in The New York Times, “O” Magazine, Elle, and the Wall Street Journal, and has been featured on NPR’s All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.

She has performed on A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage and the Grand Ole Opry and appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. She’s also been a guest on Sundance Channel’s Spectacle: Elvis Costello. Cantrell also hosts Dark Horse Radio, a weekly program about George Harrison on SiriusXM’s The Beatles Channel, and States of Country on streaming service GimmeCountry.

In 2020, Cantrell will release new music, and is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut, “Not The Tremblin’ Kind.”

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. on Thomas Memorial Library’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/thomasmemoriallibrary/.

For more information, visit www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org/live-music-at-tml/.

