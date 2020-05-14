FALMOUTH — The $13.8 million municipal budget approved unanimously Monday by the council includes an increase of approximately $360,000, 1.09% over this year’s spending plan and a 15-cent increase to the $17.05 tax rate.

It translates to an additional $72 for a median-priced, $400,000 home, according to Finance Director Pete McHugh.

The increase has largely been spurred by 14 new fire and EMS hires. The town will hire eight firefighters right away and phase in the other six in the last half of the fiscal year, allowing the positions to be held back if call volume goes down following the coronavirus pandemic, Council Chairwoman Amy Kuhn said.

Mooring fees for residents will also go up, from $60 to $100, while nonresidents will pay $300, also a $40 increase, resulting in roughly $215,000 in additional revenue.

