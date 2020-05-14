OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Rep, Lori Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, is asking Gov. Janet Mills to replace the 14-day quarantine mandate for all out-of-state travelers with other measures.

“I am calling on Gov. Mills to eliminate the 14-day quarantine period for individuals entering Maine and replace it with increased public health protocols,” Gramlich said in a prepared statement. “For communities like Old Orchard Beach, the mandate is not just a strain on our economy, it is a devastating blow. The Administration has said publicly that they recognize the burden a 14-day quarantine places on tourist-driven communities, and that they are seeking an alternative. Finding that alternative needs to be an immediate priority.”

Old Orchard Beach is heavily dependent on the tourist trade, and some lodging owners say the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state vacationers means they just won’t visit.

“Nobody stays for 14 days, so basically it’s a prohibition,” for those outside Maine, said Fred Kennedy, who owns Alouette Beach Resort, Beach Walk Ocean Front Inn and Neptune Beach Hotel and Suites, in a prior interview. Kennedy said guests typically stay four or five nights.

Joel Ranger, who purchased White Cap Village in 2017, said in an interview earlier this month that since March 16, he’d lost 40 percent of his reservations.

Mills’ administration has adopted a phased approach to reopening Maine.

In 12 of Maine’s 16 counties where there has been no community spread of COVID-19, retail stores opened May 11, and were to open dine-in restaurants on May 18.

Dine-in restaurants and retail stores in York, Cumberland, Penobscot and Waldo counties are tentatively allowed to open on June 1; lodging and campgrounds can open then too, for Maine residents and those from out-of-state who have met a 14-day quarantine; gatherings of 50 or fewer would be allowed. The next phase, which begins in July and August, retains the 14-day quarantine for those from outside Maine, and allows bars, charter boats and boat excursions to open. Stage 4, with a date to be determined, contemplates lifting restrictions and allowing businesses to open, with safety precautions.

Gramlich said businesses are suffering.

“Businesses across all sectors have been showing incredible ingenuity in instituting public health safety measures,” Gramlich said. “Having worked in the public health sector myself, I understand the importance of continuing to take sound public health actions. If we increase those public health protocols further and eliminate the 14-day quarantine, we can keep our communities safe while keeping our economy afloat.”

