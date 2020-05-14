Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday she would allow lodging operators in Maine to begin taking reservations for June 1 first under a new executive order that seems to accelerate her administration’s plans for reopening the states economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson announced the change during a daily news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Johnson said visitors from outside of Maine were still being asked to quarantine for 14 days after getting here but she also said the state had no enforcement protocol for the quarantine requirement.

She said the change was made to accommodate owners of second homes who wanted to be able to travel inside the state during the summer. But when asked if the quarantine rule was essentially an “honor system,” Johnson said it was.

A previous executive order from Mills had prohibited lodgings from opening. Johnson said the change was part of an ongoing collaboration with businesses within the state’s tourism industry.

“The tourism and hospitality industries are vital pillars of Maine’s economy. Although the pandemic has altered how they can operate safely, it has in no way diminished their importance – both to our economy and to us as a state,”Mills said in a prepared statement issued during the press briefing. “We are acting in partnership with the industry to resume reservations while we also work together to evaluate alternatives to the 14-day quarantine, including testing and other protocols, that will allow us to protect Maine residents and tourists during the summer months.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: