Portland indie rock band SeepeopleS, fronted by Will Bradford, will be putting out the album “Field Guide for Survival In This Dying World” later this year. The first single is called “Blink,” released May 8 with an accompanying video.

Bradford put a message out on social media in the early days of the pandemic asking people to submit short video clips of what their lives look like during lockdown. The end result is a montage of footage from fans, friends and family that includes a woman dancing in the toilet paper aisle, clutching her multi-pack; a couple in hazmat suits at Fort Williams Park; a mother and new newborn baby; backyard shenanigans; happy dogs; and several folks wearing masks, all stitched together with the help of filmmaker Anthony Marshall.

As for the song, it bounces along vibrantly with Bradford’s keys, which meet at the crossroads of psychedelic and experimental. “Blink” has a fresh, pop sound with a few sharp edges and serves well in creating anticipation for the rest of the album.

Here’s “Blink:”

