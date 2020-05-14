Arrests

4/25 at 1:05 a.m. Paul William Chagnon, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating a protective order.

4/28 at 5 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 33, of West Newfield, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/25 at 9:10 a.m. Robert Young, 28, of Windham, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle information.

4/25 at 8:55 p.m. Robert F. McKenney, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Nicolas D’Ascanio on a charge of terrorizing.

4/27 at 3:19 p.m. Joseph A, Matthews, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Barberry Creek Road by Sgt. Kevin Sager on a charge of operating after habitual offender suspension.

5/1 at 12:45 a.m. Henry Rubiera-Polanco, 41, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating without a license.

5/1 at 2:04 p.m. Blaise Tardif, 24, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

Fire calls

5/5 at 11:10 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Burwell Avenue.

5/6 at 9:46 a.m. False fire alarm on Fickett Street.

5/6 at 10:10 a.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road.

5/6 at 11:52 a.m. False fire alarm on Sawyer (street or road not given).

5/6 at 7:06 p.m. Rescue or EMS standby on Lincoln Street.

5/6 at 7:35 p.m. False fire alarm on Wall Street.

5/6 at 11:43 p.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

5/7 at 11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cottage Road.

5/8 at 7:30 a.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

5/8 at 1:33 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

5/8 at 1:58 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

5/8 at 8:38 p.m. Power line down on Chase Street.

5/9 at 3:17 p.m. False fire alarm on Highland (street or avenue not given).

5/9 at 3:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Kaler Road.

5/9 at 10:38 p.m. False fire alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

5/10 at 4:48 p.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

5/11 at 11:47 a.m. False fire alarm on Glen Way.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 50 calls from May 5-11.

