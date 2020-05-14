Another 21,000 Mainers filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Maine Department of Labor.

But the department’s own website reported only about 10,200 new claims filed last week. Thursday’s press release also inflated the initial claims figure from the previous week by about 10,500 claims, from the previously reported 16,063 claims to 26,600 claims.

A Department of Labor spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request to explain the discrepancy.

The number of new claims reported in the news release conflicts with those tallied on the state’s own workforce data website. The Center for Workforce Research and Information shows 10,199 initial claims were filed in Maine last week, less than half those reported in the news release.

It also shows the lower, 16,063 initial claims figure for the previous week ending May 2, rather than the 26,600 claims reported in Thursday’s release.

Based on the conflicting numbers reported, the total number of Maine workers that have filed claims since March ranges from about 135,000 workers to over 156,000 workers. That represents a range of 19 percent to 22 percent of Maine’s total civilian labor force that has filed for unemployment.

Nationwide, almost 3 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week, bringing the total number of unemployed U.S. job-seekers to roughly 36 million. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the estimated U.S. unemployment rate last week was nearly 15 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.

This story will be updated.

