State health officials reported 50 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths on Thursday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest figures show 1,565 either confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The 50 new cases reported Thursday is the largest jump in a week and comes at a time when the Maine CDC lab is significantly increasing testing capacity.

To date, at least 69 people with COVID-19 have died in Maine. The majority of those deaths have occurred in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

After accounting for the 69 deaths and the 958 people who have recovered from the disease, there were 538 active cases in the state as of Thursday. That is an increase of 32 from Wednesday. Maine’s 7-day average for active cases was 506 on Thursday, compared to 428 during the previous one-week period.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is slated to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in the state at 2 p.m.

On Wednesday, Shah reported that testing volume has more than doubled in recent weeks — from roughly 3,000 to 6,424 during the past week — as the state lab as well as national laboratories run more tests. Maine CDC expects to have the capacity to analyze an additional 5,000 test samples per week in the coming days as part of a partnership with the Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostic firm Idexx.

“We are really ramping up the overall testing capacity as we move toward more and more testing in congregate settings,” Shah said Wednesday.

Increased testing capacity is a key benchmark in Maine and nationwide as governments attempt to gradually lift stay-at-home restrictions and reopen segments of the economy that have been shuttered for weeks in order to slow the spread of the disease. The U.S. has nearly 1.4 million confirmed cases and more than 84,000 deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracking program.

State health officials caution that the number of COVID-19 infections in Maine is much higher than the daily tally of confirmed or probable cases because limited testing capacity has mean not everyone with symptoms is being tested.

But with the expansion of Maine’s capacity, Shah said he hopes doctors will feel more comfortable ordering tests for suspected cases. As testing increases, more cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified, leading to additional spikes in the state’s case numbers.

Many public health experts say the conditions for safely reopening the economy must include: a two-week decline in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; widespread public access to testing; and a robust track-and-trace system for identifying and monitoring people who have been exposed.

Gov. Janet Mills allowed retail stores in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties to begin serving in-store customers earlier this week as long as they are able to follow health and safety guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission. Restaurants in those 12 counties — Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, and Sagadahoc — will allowed to resume dine-in service on Monday but must limit patron numbers in order to maintain physical distancing.

One of the roughly half-dozen metrics that Shah and the Mills administration is tracking as the state gradually reopens is the ratio of negative to positive test results. Maine’s positivity rate has been around 5 percent, which is lower than many other states. But Maine is also the only state in New England that is compiling reports on the positivity rate weekly rather than daily, which could affect health officials’ ability to quickly detect changes.

This story will be updated.

