Since 1976, dragonflies from the Wells Chamber of Commerce have patrolled the skies in Wells and the surrounding towns. The program was started as an alternative to chemical spraying and has been a great success.

Those interested can order dragonfly nymphs from the Wells Chamber

Dragonfly nymphs are the beginning stage of the commonly called “Devil’s Darning Needle” or “Mosquito Hawk” native to the woodland ponds and swampy areas of the world. There are 450 species of dragonflies native to North America alone. The nymphs develop buried in the muddy shallows where they consume huge numbers of mosquitoes and other insects. They are considered beneficial insects as they reduce populations of pest insects in their surrounding environment. They do not sting and do not bite humans. Dragonflies are also very beautiful and friendly additions to your neighborhood.

Nymphs can be introduced to fresh water ponds, marshes, swamps and other slow moving waterways where they will complete their metamorphosis into adults and continue to prey upon mosquitoes in large quantities. The nymphs will climb out of the water onto waterside vegetation and hatch. The females mate and lay eggs in the area surrounding the water and the cycle continues.

The deadline for ordering is Friday, May 15. Delivery is currently scheduled for Friday and Saturday, May 29 and 30.

Order forms can be downloaded from the website www.wellschamber.org — click on the Dragonfly Program under the Events Calendar on the right side of the front page. For more information, please contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451. NOTE: The Wells Chamber office is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus so all order forms must be mailed or faxed to the Chamber.

