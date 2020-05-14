Arrests

Marta I. Delgado Bristol, 33, of Central Street, on April 27 on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, on York Street.

Kimberly Ann Dube, 41, of Brown Street, on May 2 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Brown Street.

Michael P. Davis, 42, on May 2 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Quinn Kappala, 28, of Portland, on May 6 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Quinn Kappala, 28, of Portland, on May 7 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Larrabee Road.

Timothy J. Poitras, 61, of Prince Street, on May 7 on a charge of violation of a protective order, on Main Street.

Paul H. Waterhouse, of Main Street, on May 7 on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in a school safe zone, on Main Street.

Adam J. Dupuis, 26, of South Portland, on May 8 on a charge of criminal trespass, violating condition of release and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in a school safe zone, on Haskell Street.

Jonathan W. Hines, 55, of Portland, on May 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Adam J. Dupuis, 26, of South Portland, on May 8 on a charge of criminal trespass, violating condition of release and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in a school safe zone, on Saunders Way.

Drewann Beth Gordon, 18, of Topsham, on May 8 on a charge of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, on Brown Street.

Krista L. Laughlin, 33, of Windham, on May 8 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in a school safe zone and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Summonses

Lance C. Vashon, 42, of Benton, on April 27 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of fentanyl, on Main Street.

John K. Scott Jr., 36, of Portland, on April 30 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Lins Kasongo, 27, of Lewiston, on April 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on William B. Clarke Drive.

Jacob S. Gurney, 37, of Norway, on May 1 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Jennifer Thurlow, 29, of West Gardner, on May 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Natalie Marie Grondin, 18, of Falmouth, on May 9 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Brown Street.

Justin Nicolantonio, 34, of Longfellow Drive, on May 9 on a charge of operating with a suspended license, on Conant Street.

Krystal Collins, 21, of North Street, on May 9 on a charge of operating after license is suspension, on Bridge Street.

Robert C. Austin, 73, of Cloudman Street, on May 9 on a charge of failing to stop for an officer, on Main Street.

Emmanuel Pete Onyia, 21, of Falmouth, on May 10 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name address or date of birth and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

