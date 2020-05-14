YORK COUNTY — United Way of York County (UWYC) has been selected to administer $63,925 for Phase 37 and $91,139 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) that will provide additional resources to local organizations that meet these basic needs.

UWYC has been designated to provide the administrative support for EFSP’s fund distribution through a local board of community volunteers, which is responsible for making disbursement decisions among local emergency food and shelter programs that apply for funds. This funding will supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county for expenses incurred through all of 2020.

The National Board will allocate all the funding to qualifying counties and cities this year. Phase 37 (FY 2019 annual funding) and Phase CARES (FY 2020 COVID19 supplemental funds) jurisdictional allocations were scheduled to be announced on Friday, May 1. Both these phases will be administered concurrently. Jurisdictional allocations for Phase 38 (FY 2020 annual funding) will be announced at a date to be determined.

“These funds provide additional resources to applicant organizations to meet the increased requests for basic need services,” said Barb Wentworth, UWYC’s President & CEO. “With the support of the local EFSP board, we can ensure that these funds are put to good and immediate use in our community.”

To be eligible for funds, an organization must:

1. Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or governmental organization,

2. Have an accounting system,

3. Practice nondiscrimination,

4. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs in

York County, Maine, and

5. If it is a private voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board.

On a federal level, the distribution decisions are made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA, and United Way Worldwide. United Way Worldwide provides the administrative staff and functions as fiscal agent. The National Board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

Completed application must be received by noon Monday, May 25.

Applications must be scanned and emailed or mailed to the address below and received by noon on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Applications may be downloaded from www.buildcommunity.org. For more information, email Cliff Oliver at [email protected], or go to the EFSP website: www.efsp.unitedway.org.

Send applications to Cliff Oliver, Community Impact Investment Manager, United Way of York County, 36 Water St., PO Box 727, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

