SCARBOROUGH — In accordance with Governor Janet Mills’ recent Executive Order, the annual Friends of the Scarborough Library used book sale fundraiser has been postponed indefinitely. While FOSL is greatly appreciative of the community’s generous book donations throughout the year, FOSL will no longer be accepting book donations until further notice.
