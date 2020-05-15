After reading Edgar Allen Beem’s April 16 column, “Trump virus,” full of Beem’s usual vitriol and hatred for all things Trump, I felt compelled to respond.

Here are the facts:

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse found “apparent errors or inadequately supported facts” in 29 FBI FISA applications: “at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications and many errors in the Woods procedures.”

FBI documents unsealed April 29, 2020, show handwritten notes from 2017 by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, after meeting with James Comey and Andrew McCabe indicating intent to entrap General Michael Flynn. The notes read, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” The upper echelons of the FBI “set up” Flynn and withheld exculpatory evidence.

Christopher Steele colluded with five Russian oligarchs, who supplied him with Russian disinformation that later became the infamous “Steele Dossier” used by the FBI as the sole evidence to obtain FISA warrants targeting Carter Page in order to spy on candidate Trump. The FBI’s Bruce Ohr and “7th floor” knew the Dossier was biased and paid for by Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s and Clinton campaign’s lawyers.

It was, in fact, the Obama administration that weaponized and politicized the Justice Department and intelligence community to spy on Carter Page, George Papadopoulous, Michael Flynn, candidate Trump and thereafter President Trump.

Trump created the Coronavirus Task Force on Jan. 29 and issued a ban on all travelers from China on Jan. 31. Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly declared in February that the virus posed no serious threat. In fact, President Trump has accomplished the biggest medical mobilization in the history of the country.

Sharon Spigel

Arrowsic

