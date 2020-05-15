Like many of us, I’ve been social distancing while preparing my boat for another season on our beautiful – if threatened – waters of Casco Bay. While the pandemic predominates our thoughts and news cycles, it is not the only threat we face: climate change and the warming of our Casco Bay waters continue, bringing greater acidity, severe weather and a changed ecology that threatens all of us.

In the face of all this I take comfort in knowing that Sara Gideon will fight to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, invest in clean energy, set carbon emission reduction goals, but most critically, work to ensure that qualified individuals – not cronies – are placed in key environmental positions.

Our poor bay is experiencing its own pandemic. And I prefer Sara Gideon’s approach. It reminds me of the “think globally, act locally” credo. It’s the ethical thing to do for our bay and for us.

Jeff Bush

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: