Sari Greene is the perfect candidate for the Democratic nomination for Maine State Senate for District 29 of South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough. Her background, skills, values, experience and priorities are excellent for getting Maine back on its economic feet after the pandemic while continuing to promote a healthy environment.

Sari has long-term professional experience in technology and cybersecurity and has implemented training for thousands of employees to enhance their job skills. She is a champion for both the environment and public education and an involved volunteer and advocate for the South Portland Food Cupboard. Sari started the South Portland Community of Kindness to help those in need during this pandemic and provide others with opportunities to make a difference. She is approachable and a great listener. I am extremely enthusiastic about Sari’s candidacy and am asking you to vote for her in the primary on July 14.

Susanne MacArthur

South Portland

