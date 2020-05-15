I know there’s been a lot of debate about New England Clean Energy Connect. The project would build a transmission line from Quebec to Lewiston to bring hydropower to Maine and New England. To me, the good in this project is far outweighs the bad.

Most importantly, the project will make our air healthier. The fossil fuels we’ve been using for decades have filled our air with carbon and made climate change a very real danger. Hydropower has virtually no carbon in it compared to oil and gas.

The project is so important because it supplies Maine and New England with cleaner air. Windmills and solar are fine, but the power they produce is small potatoes compared to the renewable energy NECEC will create every year.

This is far from the first time a corridor has been built to transmit power and energy in Maine. It happens all the time. Projects like this increase our outdoor opportunities. This corridor would be constructed entirely on land owned by Central Maine Power. Even though it’s private, CMP would still allow us to use it for snowmobiling and other outdoor activities.

How can anyone who wants cleaner air for our state can be opposed to NECEC? It’s hypocritical. This project is good for Maine and our future.

Felix Meas

Sanford

