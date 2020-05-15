I have a sinking feeling that COVID-19 is going to be with us for a very long time. Why? As I walk around various sections of Portland – Back Cove, downtown, the East End and West End neighborhoods (wearing a mask and doing my best to stay away from other people) – there is no universal acceptance of social distancing or total use of face masks by pedestrians, runners, bikers, etc. And forget about the social distancing in the grocery stores.

Shoppers are following neither state nor federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. How many people in the area have to die before everyone takes this pandemic seriously?

Stephen Simpson

Portland

