Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

Restaurants in more rural parts of Maine have cautiously begun to reopen while those in Greater Portland continue to innovate under shutdown orders. Some have gone beyond curbside and takeout service to introduce novel ways to drive revenues and keep customers.

On the panel:

Krista Cole, Owner, Sur Lie

Sur Lie is now offering specialty farmers baskets filled with locally sourced meat, vegetables, and baked goods; and meal kits featuring local wine and beers.

Vanessa Santarelli, Owner, Your Maine Concierge

Vanessa Santarlli owns Your Maine Concierge, which provides curated hospitality services for people visiting Maine, and she is general manager of Opportunity Knocks, a unified payment system for Knox County nonprofits and businesses. Valerie’s connections throughout the state’s restaurant and chef community give her a unique perspective on how innovation is helping businesses survive.

Andrew Volk, Owner, Hunt & Alpine Club

Hunt & Alpine Club is packaging mixes for its award-winning cocktails and offering a curated takeout menu.

About the moderator:

Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

