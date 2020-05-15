WELLS – Carol Burgess (née Parker), 63, passed away peacefully at her home the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a long struggle of complications from lung cancer.Carol was born in Boston, Mass., on February 4, 1957, to Carl Parker and Joan Parker (née Atkinson). Carol, self-described as “the cute and funny one”, lived with her parents and three siblings in Dedham, Mass., until moving to Wells, Maine, in 1970. There, her family owned and operated the Blue Horizon Motel and Carol waitressed at Howard Johnsons until her graduation from Wells High School in 1974.She went on to complete the nursing program at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, ultimately achieving a BSN at Regis College. Carol worked as a registered nurse on the surgical intensive care unit at Boston Medical Center for 30 years.She always loved the beach and dragged her children there from sunup until sundown every chance she got. When she wasn’t soaking up the sun, Carol enjoyed cheering on her children in sports, theater, and band.She was predeceased by her husband, John Burgess, five months ago after 30 years of marriage. Carol is survived by her three children, Molly Burgess, 28, Michael Burgess, 27, and Hannah Aisling (née Burgess), 25, who promise to eat more mocha chip ice cream and make time to lay in the sand. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce Parker, sisters, Karen Parker Bragdon, Lynne Parker, several nieces and nephews, and longtime friend, Susan Bolz. She will be remembered for her big smile, her love of Boston sports, infectious laugh, and biting sense of humor. She always made sure to teach her children that “Crying will get you nowhere!”Celebrations of life will be scheduled at a later date.Any donations in Carol’s name can be made out to Habitat for Humanity.

