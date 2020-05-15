PORTLAND – Joyce Roberts, 96, of Portland, passed away May 12, 2020 after a courageous fight with the Coronavirus. She spent the majority of her life on the south shore of Massachusetts working with her late husband, Darrell Roberts, in the T.V. and appliance business.Joyce had a passion for golf and bridge, and was known for her great sense of humor and feisty personality. She and her husband retired to Florida and spent many years enjoying the activities she loved with great friends. Most recently she lived at The Cedars complex in Portland where she quickly mingled with the residents and grew fond of many of the staff. She was loved by all.Loving mother of Debra Hanian and husband Raymond. Cherished grandmother of Eric Hanian and his wife Meaghan, and Kevin Hanian and his wife Sara. Great grandmother of Tyler and Maeve Hanian. She was preceded in death by her brother Douglas Bailey and his wife Elsie.Due to restrictions in place during the pandemic, a private funeral and burial service with family members will be held in her honor.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:The Cedars630 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous