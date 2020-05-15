SPRINGVALE – Keith R. Goodrich, of Elm Street, Springvale, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Portland, Maine. Keith was born August 31, 1930, son of Albion R. and Mildred (Russell) Goodrich.He was predeceased by a sister, Mrs. Robert (Jackie) Shaw.Keith was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Roberts) Goodrich after 20 years of marriage and his second wife, Shirley (Willard) Goodrich after 30 years of marriage.Keith leaves a daughter, Linda Haley, of Centennial, Colo., and her two children, Kim from Greeley, Colorado and Chris from Tacoma, Washington and a son, Alan S. Goodrich and his wife Donna of Springvale and their two children, Greg and his wife Krista, and daughter, Kate, from Alfred, and Tyler and his wife Shelby of Springvale.He was stepfather of Timothy Willard, Katrina Webb, Shawn Willard and his wife Michelle and the late Ralph Willard Jr.’s widow, Donna Willard.He had 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by a stepson, Ralph Willard Jr.; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Monat; and a great-grandson, Lucas Goodrich.Keith was employed at the Goodall-Sanford Plant for five years. He was co-partner of Springvale Hardware Co., Inc. for 42 years. He served as a call man and officer in the Springvale and Sanford Fire Departments for 54 years.Keith was a former Deacon and current member of the First Baptist Church, Springvale. He served at the Mt. Hope Fire Tower for 13 years after retirement as a volunteer tower observer with his wife, Shirley. Keith was a Train Host for several years on the Downeaster Train. He was active in Boy Scouting in Springvale, was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 322, and York County Scout Commissioner. He was a member and Past Master of Springvale Lodge AF and AM for 68 years.Keith served as a Town Meeting and Warrant Committee member for many years in Sanford. He served for 54 years as a member of the Springvale Riverside Cemetery Association. He also served as President for many years. The entrance to the cemetery was dedicated to him in 2011. Keith was a co-founder of the fire investigators of York County, Maine. He served as Maine Director of the Forest Fire Lookout Association and was very involved in the National Forest Fire Lookout Association.He and his family enjoyed camping. He traveled to many of the states, visiting fire towers and camping near the ocean when possible and visited well over 350 campsites across the U.S.Keith enjoyed growing and selling raspberries for many seasons. He has resided at the family home on Elm Street all his life, almost 90 years.Dorothy White of Alfred was a special friend and companion of Keith following his second wife’s passing.Keith was known as a frugal individual and Republican politics.Memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.To leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Barbara BushChildren’s Hospital.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous