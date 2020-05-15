PORTLAND – Erik Matthew Irish, 45, passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born July 30, 1974, the youngest son of Rodney and Judith (Edison) Irish.Erik was a gentle soul with a wonderful sense of humor. He was quick to laugh even when facing some of life’s inevitable challenges. Erik was a devoted son and brother, but his truest calling in life was apparent when he started raising a family with his high school sweetheart, Christine Brown. He was a natural stay-at-home dad; teaching his children to ski, constructing a chicken coop next to the barn, a chalkboard in the basement, or a zip line in the backyard. Erik wanted his kids to develop a range of skills and an appreciation for nature, education, and the sheer joy of play that were so important in his own nature. Whether he was skiing at Sugarloaf, boating on Casco Bay, or just relaxing by the campfire at Little Sebago Lake, Erik was most at peace surrounded by family, friends and the call of the wild. In the last few years he spent treasured time in Montana with his girlfriend, Jessica Kapsner. A graduate of North Yarmouth Academy, Erik went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management from Granite State College, subsequently managing an apartment complex in Brunswick, and as a project manager in Portland. He is survived by the three children he adored, Madeline Irish, Abigail Irish, and Cameron Irish; his parents, Rodney and Judith Irish; his brothers, Mark Irish and partner David Schmittou, Jeff Irish and partner Michelle Petrie; and his nephew, Benjamin.A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Erik’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

