Euray B. Hutchison 1930 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Euray B. Hutchison, 89, passed away from congestive heart failure on May 12, 2020 at the Coastal Shores Assisted Living in Brunswick. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah on Sept. 29, 1930, the son of Thomas and Mata Bertram Hutchison. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1948. While stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station, he met and married Irene Bergeron on Feb. 7, 1953. Euray and Irene held hands when they walked—for all 64 years of their marriage until she passed away on May 31, 2017. In 1970, Euray retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service. His career in electronics had taken him around the world including assignments in Panama, Iceland, Morocco, The Philippines, Vietnam, and finally Pakistan. After moving ten times and living twice overseas and in four different states, Irene “convinced” him to settle down in Brunswick. He worked at Dittmore-Freimuth in Bath for three years and after that, Bath Iron Works for 20 Years in the Electrical shop. Following his retirement from BIW, he and Irene sold the snow-blower and moved to Arizona. There, he established “Rays Shipyard”. He spent hundreds of hours building model wooden sailing ship replicas, crafting a fleet of a dozen vessels that his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will treasure far into the future. In 2012, they returned home to Brunswick. Euray loved spending time with family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand when asked. He was an imaginative story teller, with a sense of humor that made people smile, or sometimes roll their eyes and groan. He wore his USAF-retired ball cap and Air Force Tartan plaid shirt with pride. He enjoyed spending time at a favored cottage looking out at the water, birds, and boats on the New Meadows River. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Susan Hutchison of Phippsburg, Brian and Kay Hutchison of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., daughter and son-in-law Pam and Tom Murtha of Manassas, Va.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to: CHANS Home Health and Hospice 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: The Alzheimer’s Association 383 US Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074 or: your local food bank

