Wes D. Thames 1958 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Wes D. Thames, 61, of Goldeneye Drive passed on Friday May 8, 2020. He was born in Sumter, S.C. on Dec. 22, 1958. Wes graduated in 1977 from Furman High School in Sumter, S.C. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Architectural and Civil Engineering Technology from Central Maine Technical College in 1996 and a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Organizational Studies from the University of Southern Maine in 1999. On July 17, 1993 he married Karen Adeline Perry in Rumford. Wes started his working career traveling the country as an iron worker. After earning his college degree, he began a career in public works, spending nine years as the Public Works Director for Topsham. When he joined Priority Real Estate Group in 2009 as Vice President of Construction, Wes found true joy in his career and expressed so much love for his work family. Wes was an avid bow hunter, skilled fly fisherman, seasoned winter hiker and passionate crossfitter. You could find Wes greeting many sunrises in Merrymeeting Bay from his boat, Chasen Salt, with a steaming hot coffee in hand. Wes’ passion for hunting extended beyond his bow as he enjoyed sitting quietly in a tree stand watching and listening to the sounds of all wildlife. His southern blood did not deter him from loving most winter sports. When he found a home with 321 Crossfit, his competitive nature and enthusiasm brought many personal records. While striving to meet new goals he also encouraged and motivated the community at “the box” to reach theirs. Wes was the Executive Director of the Miss Maine Scholarship Program between 2017 and 2019. Surviving are his wife of 26 years; three beautiful daughters, Katie L. Friends and her husband Anthony of West Gardiner, Whitney Maegan Thames of Los Angeles, Calif., and Audrey EP Thames of Florida, a brother, Tommy Thames Jr. and wife Tammy of Sumter, S.C.; Patsy Coulter and husband Melvin of Sumter, S.C.; and Wanda Rafuse and husband Terry of Lamar, S.C.; his mother-in-law Rita Perry of Brunswick; a sister-in-law Kate Perry and her wife Donna Dolham of Topsham, brother-in-law Mike Perry of Ohio; also survived by cherished grandchildren, Alex and Elise Friends; one nephew and four nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Tommy L. Thames, Sr. and Felicia Carmon Lemons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: American Lung Association of Maine (ALAME) 122 State St. Augusta, ME 04330

