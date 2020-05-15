State Police issued an Amber Alert early Friday for a 3-year-old girl they say may be endangered and is believed to be with her parents.

Detectives believe Audrey Leferriere is with her parents, Alex Laferriere of Chester and April Levesque of Van Buren. They were last seen in Van Buren on Thursday night, police said.

The girl and her parents are believed to be in a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria with Maine license plate 219VW. The car has a 5-inch maroon stripe on it.

Police have not said why they believe the girl is in danger.

Audrey Leferriere has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Alex Leferriere is 39, has blond hair and blue eyes, weighs 230 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches. April Levesque is 37, has brown hair, weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone who sees the car, the missing girl or her parents is asked to call 911 or State Police in Augusta at 624-7064.

