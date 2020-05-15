As in years past, the Scarborough Farmer’s Market will open for the season on the first Sunday in June, this year that is June 7. It will be open every Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 25 on Route 1 in front of the Scarborough Town Hall in the parking lot.
