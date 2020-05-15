With plenty of space and plenty of privacy, this bright, open home is perfect for buyers seeking a refuge that’s not too far afield. New residents can enjoy their private, 11.6 acres of woods, streams and trails and still be to the airport, the Old Port and the ocean in 15 minutes.

The home is at the end of a long driveway off a cul-de-sac. From the front porch to the back patio and expansive lawn, the new residents of 10 Enchanted Ln. will have multiple ways to enjoy the Maine summer. The idyllic woods that surround this home connect into larger trail and water systems in Westbrook and Falmouth. FYI: Exploring creeks and fallen trees is not just a fun activity for kids.

Highlights Sunny, 4 bed/2.5 bath home has plenty of room for comfortable co-habitation, including a 2-car attached garage

The property is located on a cul-de-sac and includes nearly 12 acres of land that connects to trail systems in Westbrook and Falmouth

Showings will begin May 25; currently being painted and prepped for new memories

The center of the home is the bright, open family room and three-season sunroom. Well-placed skylights keep the sunshine pouring in year-round. With all those bedrooms, there’s plenty of space for all inhabitants, especially considering that some of those inhabitants may be working from home. The above-garage room offers distinct solitude. As for the hardware, this home runs on efficient oil heat and has a whole house generator.

The home is almost move-in ready. Showings will start Monday, May 25 after it gets a fresh coat of paint and some final preparations.

10 Enchanted Ln. is listed at $500,000. Tom and Julia Ranello know buying or selling a home is a personal experience and have options for all budgets and styles. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

