FOOTBALL

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar turned themselves in to the Broward County Jail in Florida on Saturday, following arrest warrants for allegedly committing armed robbery during a house party Wednesday.

Baker and Dunbar had warrants issued for their arrest by Miramar police, who alleged the pair stole $73,500 worth of jewelry and money from people at a party.

Baker instructed at least two people to take the valuables, and witnesses say Dunbar was seen helping him, according to an arrest warrant.

Lawyers for both of the South Florida natives say they have contradicting evidence from witnesses that exonerate both players.

“We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time,” said Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, on Instagram. “We have had affidavits from several witnesses that also dispute the allegations and exculpate our client.”

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, said Friday that five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery. The witnesses are the same ones Miramar police spoke to at the house party.

Tania Rues, Miramar police spokeswoman, told the Miami Herald that those five people gave their original statements identifying Dunbar under oath.

“If any of them have changed their stories, we would welcome them to come back to the Miramar police station for a new statement,” Rues said.

• Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning by sheriff’s deputies in Colorado’s Douglas County after reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Zenith Meridian Apartments in Englewood, where they found three people inside, a Sheriff’s Office statement said. One of them had minor injuries, not related to a gunshot.

Authorities said Latimer, 27, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility in lieu of a $25,000 bond, the agency said.

• The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive end Morgan Fox and released defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.

Fox has been with the Rams since 2016. Smart played the last three seasons for the Rams.

HORSE RACING

PREAKNESS: The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race.

Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021.

TRACK AND FIELD

POLE VAULT: Reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece outpaced two other pole vaulters to win the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash staged at their own training facilities.

Stefanidi cleared a height of 4 meters (13 feet, 1 inches) a total of 34 times over 30 minutes.

Two-time U.S. indoor winner Katie Nageotte cleared the bar 30 times and Alysha Newman of Canada had 21 clearances.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »