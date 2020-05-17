A Houlton man faces several criminal charges after leading troopers on a high-speed chase Saturday on the Maine Turnpike, according to Maine State Police.

Michael Pierce, 43, was driving “erratically” in the southbound lane near Sabattus and refused to stop for state troopers around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said Sunday.

He said Pierce wove in and out of the breakdown lane to pass other vehicles as police pursued him. Speeds reached 120 mph before he pulled over in Falmouth just after 1 p.m., McCausland said, and authorities arrested him.

Pierce was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with eluding a police officer, driving to endanger and operating on a suspended license.

There were two passengers in the car, which was registered in North Carolina. McCausland said the passengers, whom he did not not name, were not charged.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: