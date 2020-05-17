TOPSHAM — Mt. Ararat High School seniors will still get a graduation ceremony on June 14 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, despite the coronavirus pandemic that has waylaid large gatherings across the nation.

Principal Donna Brunette said graduation was initially set to take place at Bowdoin College’s Watson Arena because of ongoing construction of a new high school in Topsham. Bowdoin shut down in March due to the pandemic, and Brunette started looking for another site.

“We are very fortunate to have the fair in our community,” she said.

The fairgrounds are about 2 miles from the high school. Brunette said the Topsham Fair board isn’t charging the school to use the racetrack for its ceremony.

Each graduate can invite one car filled with family members, or two cars if the parents are separated. Families will stay in their vehicles, parked at least 6 feet apart around the racetrack. The graduates will take turns, leaving vehicles in groups of 40 to line up and get their diploma. Graduates must wear face coverings but can take the mask off for a brief photo with their diploma. Brunette plans to livestream the ceremony and broadcast it over the radio. The rain dates are June 20 or June 21.

Since the Maine Department of Education released guidance to schools on May 6 regarding graduation, many are finalizing plans. Morse High School announced it will hold its ceremony at Wiscasset Airport on June 13.

Related Bath high school to hold graduation ceremony at Wiscasset airport

“We really felt like it was important to give the kids something as meaningful as possible within the restrictions, so we tried to get creative,” said Lianna Fenimore, adviser for the Mt. Ararat High School Class of 2020.

After seniors lost their last sports season and then had to cancel prom, it was more important than ever to give them something to look forward to, Fenimore said. The ceremony will include all the major elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, though it will look different.

Organizers considered a virtual ceremony or parade-style graduation. A survey of seniors made it clear they want to be seen in their caps and gowns and have photos, said senior and class officer Anna Cox.

Announcing definite plans for graduation last week seemed to quell many of the questions and anxieties that have surrounded gradation, Cox said. Families seem excited and hers is ready to decorate their vehicles for the occasion, as encouraged.

“My parents are pumped,” Cox said.

Senior and class officer Kaitlyn Doughty said seniors are grieving the loss of so many special end-of-year events, along with their high school, which will be demolished over the summer. She is excited classmates can receive their diplomas and throw their caps in the air.

Related Brunswick school officials taking a second look at graduation plans

“It was a scary thought that we might not be able to see each other and not celebrate this momentous occasion in person,” Doughty said. “I think kids are trying to find the silver lining as best they can.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: