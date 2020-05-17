CAPE ELIZABETH – Donald “Don” Merrill Berry, 90, a longstanding resident of Cape Elizabeth, passed peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on May 10, 2020, with his youngest daughter at his side.Born July 3, 1929, Don was the son of Claire Vernon Berry and Genesta Johnson Berry, late, of Larrabee. Don lost his mother when he was 4 years old and subsequently spent his young life with family members while his father captained cargo schooners up and down the East Coast.Don had many interests throughout his life including making and flying radio controlled airplanes, boat building and model trains. In his later years, he became an avid musician ultimately recording several CD’s with local bluegrass bands, playing his standup bass. He especially enjoyed gathering with family and friends for potluck dinners and the many bluegrass festivals he attended each year. Don’s bands performed regularly for local businesses and nursing homes and was a long time member of Blue Grass Music Association of Maine.Don was the proud owner of a painting contracting business known as Berry’s Painting Service, who employed many.Don was predeceased by his wife of 61 years and the love of his life, Marilyn Martin Berry; and his brother, Kenneth V. Berry; along with many other beloved family members and friends.Don is survived by his children, Pamela B. Pillsbury and her husband, Chuck, Glenn M. Berry, Genesta L. Berry, Luanna B. Desjardins and her husband, Dale, all of Cape Elizabeth. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Inn at Village Square in Gorham for their outstanding compassionate care while Don was a resident there. His final days at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House were met with immeasurable kindness.Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.netMemorial donations may be made toBlue Grass MusicAssociation of MaineP.O. Box 9Dexter, Maine

