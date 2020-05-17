PORTLAND – Donna Marie Gorham, 68, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Portland on June 26, 1951, she was a daughter of Donald and Marie Diluna Wilson. Donna attended Cape Elizabeth schools.Throughout her adult life, she worked in many customer service positions, most notably at Shaw’s where she was a cashier for nearly two decades. She also spent many years working as a cook at The Cape Elizabeth Home, where her kindness and compassion were shared with each of the residents she knew there. Although she did not attend any particular church at the time of her death, Donna had a uniquely strong faith in God which she shared with those she loved. She is predeceased by her father, Donald Wilson; and her brother, Michael Wilson. Donna is survived by her adoring children, daughter, Jessica E. Gorham; and son, Thomas R. Gorham and Thomas’s family, his wife Joan and children, Isabella, Emily and Matthew; her mother, Marie B. Wilson; and her brother, Christopher Wilson and sisters, Rene McCallum and Janis Santorella, and their families; a cousin, Linda Pilken; including many beloved nieces and nephews. Her cat, Honeybun, will miss her immensely. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Donna’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. Arrangements by A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home. Donations can be made to Food for the Poor, Donna’s favorite charity.

