SOUTH PORTLAND – Edward Anthony Conroy Sr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home on May 7, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born in Portland to Irish immigrants, Mark Joseph (Bunowen, Ballyconneely, Clifden, County Galway, Ireland) and Susan McGonagle-Conroy (Clara, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany, County Donegal, Ireland) and resided most of his life on Meeting House Hill in South Portland.Ed was fortunate to enjoy many years of an active and healthy retirement until the past year, and since 2002 he and his wife, Maureen, divided time between their homes in South Portland and Dunedin, Fla. Ed attended Holy Cross School, Cheverus High School, and Saint Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He retired after 33 years with New England Telephone and its successor Bell Atlantic, and was a member of IBEW Local 2327 where he served as a shop steward for a period of time. His career included roles in cable repair and public communications, but his favorite was as a lineman covering areas throughout Maine. He was well known and widely respected for his knowledge, high standards, and strong work ethic.He proudly served in the Signals Intelligence division of the U.S. Air Force, 6989th R.S.M, A.P.O. 919, Misawa, Japan, and had many wonderful memories of his experiences there and Stateside. During retirement, he liked spending time with his family in Maryland, New Hampshire, and Boston; maintaining his homes, and enjoying the coasts of Maine and Florida. He was particularly proud of his children’s accomplishments, as well as the Conroy name.Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Irish-American Society, Telephone Pioneers, and a supporter of South Portland High School and Bates College Basketball programs. He held dual citizenship in the United States and Ireland, was proud of his Irish heritage and extended family in Ireland, and enjoyed many visits to his beloved Emerald Isle. He was a member of Holy Cross Church in South Portland for almost 80 years.Ed was predeceased by siblings, Joseph and Madeline, as young children; a special sister, Marie (Gene) Sutton of California in 1962; brothers, Francis (Ruth) and Colonel Thomas (U.S. Army). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maureen (Curran); daughter, Marie Niro (Delio), Dover, N.H., sons, Edward Jr. “Ted” (Karen), Crofton, Md., Sean, Boston, Officer Patrick (Lee), Boston Police Department, Boston; brother, Joseph (Elizabeth “Ibby”), South Portland; sisters-in-law, Karen L. Conroy, Venice, Fla., Madelyn Wallace (James Sr.), South Portland and brother-in-law, Philip Curran (Patricia), Portland; grandchildren, Devin and Bryan, Crofton, Md., Aidan, Dover, N.H., Cameron and Catherine, Boston; special nieces, Susan Steveson (James), Karen Bowler (Matthew) of California; cousins, many nieces, nephews and other family members, as well as extended family in Ireland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Ed’s family asks that kind words, memories or pictures be shared at http://www.athutchins.com where there is a video of happy occasions in Ed’s life.Arrangements handled by A.T. Hutchins, Portland; interment will be at Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Springvale.In lieu of flowers, donations toSouth Portland Food Cupboardsouthportlandfoodcupboard.org 130 Thadeus St.South Portland, ME 04016will be appreciated. Please specify Edward Conroy, South Portland

