PORTLAND – Margaret Connolly Doyle died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Manchester, N.H. on May 10, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Brown) Connolly.Margaret grew up in Manchester, attended local schools and graduated from Manchester West High School in 1946. While in high school, she began working as a bookkeeper for Granite State Maytag and continued there until she began raising a family. Margaret married Leonard Doyle in 1952 at St. Raphael’s Church. Margaret, Len and children moved to Portland in 1963. She was an active communicant of St. Patrick’s and Our Lady of Hope Parish for over 50 years. She volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, weekly collections counter and also at the Sisters of Mercy Good Cause Thrift Shop. Margaret also worked for over 20 years as an Educational Technician for the Portland Public School System. Margaret loved to stay active, read, walk, and travel. She treasured family vacations at Hampton Beach and Sebago Lake. She enjoyed the friendships she made while playing bridge and Mahjong. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Leonard whom she was happily married to for 51 years.She is survived by her three children, Eileen, Carol and Brian and their families; a brother, James Connolly and sister-in-law, Joan Merrill Connolly of Manchester; the Doyle, Connolly, and Nightingale nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Harry Ball of Lancashire England, and his family.A special thanks to the Northern Light Home Care and Hospice staff who were integral in providing excellent care that allowed Margaret to remain at home.A private funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday May 13, at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception. To view Margaret’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullywalker.com Donations in Margaret’s memory may be made toNorthern Light Home Care and HospiceP.O. Box 679Portland ME 04104

