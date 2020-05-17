TOPSHAM – Mary Anna Harris Price, 82, of Topsham, died May 8, 2020 with family members by her side. She was born to Mary E. and Henry Harris in Seminole, Okla. on Jan. 22, 1938.Mary Anna attended Seminole public schools where she excelled, especially in music. Her love for music eventually led to her earning a Master’s Degree in Music Education from Central Oklahoma State University. Her undergraduate degree was from OSU in Stillwater where she met her future husband, Don Price. They were married Aug. 30, 1959, and shared over 60 years together.Don’s career was the Methodist ministry and Mary Anna was a faithful and caring helpmate in that ministry. In four of the 10 churches they served, Mary Anna organized and directed handbell choirs. In several Oklahoma towns where Don pastored, Mary Anna taught music in the public schools, often kindergarten thru 12th grade!After moving to Maine seven years ago, Mary Anna joined First Parish Church, Brunswick, where she was active in the adult choir. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter G, Brunswick.Mary Anna is survived by her husband, Don; two sisters and a brother, Margaret Hohmann, Martha Adamson, and Gary Harris. She is survived by two sons, Rob and wife Katie, Andy and wife Andrea. She is survived by a daughter, Jane Price Schwartz. Her seven grandchildren are Matthew, Anna, Eliza, Nicholas, Brendan, Emma and Jacob. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial gifts may be made to:Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program12 Tenney WayBrunswick, ME 04011

