WINDHAM – He was born. He lived. He died. Richard D. Libby, 78, of Windham passed away at his home on Friday, April 24, 2020. He suffered from prostate cancer for some time.Born in Portland to the late David I. Libby and Helen M. Libby. They always loved their children, had an abundance of common sense and were most wise in the ways of the world.Richard lived in many places, worked in numerous and varied occupations and traveled to many lands. He was always a restless soul. He earned a B.S. in Agriculture, a M.A. in Education and Counseling. He was certified as a drug and alcohol counselor. He was a vegetarian for many years and followed a daily exercise regimen. He loved to walk. He kept his rich interior life private with few exceptions.He was a devotee of the Indian Advaita Vedanta and a practitioner of meditation and yoga for over 50 years. He lived in India for some time to study the Vedantic religion. Many of his best times were spent in monasteries all over the world – Vedantic, Buddhist and Christian. He was a student of world religions and focused on the topics of mysticism and monasticism. The greatest blessing of his life was the mentorship of his two spiritual teachers who were enlightened souls. As he traveled, he sought out and found other spiritual teachers of his own and other religions. He believed that “Truth is One, sages call it variously”. He believed in the doctrines of karma and reincarnation.In his final years, he wrote a book about his psychic experiences. A subject rarely mentioned to others, even friends and family. Exploration of his inner, private landscape remained a priority throughout his adult life. He lived in his boyhood home, an early Greek Revival built in 1815, for the last years of his life. He soon realized that maintaining and renovating a 200-year-old home was an eternal task. At the same time, he came to see his home as holy ground due to the meditation, prayers and visions he experienced. His last spiritual teacher encouraged him to start a spiritual center at the house.Richard marched to the beat of a different drummer and willingly paid the price. He died at peace with himself and the world. Last words: “Life is short, death is certain. Decide what you want to do and do it. Time is the enemy! Do not delay your dream!” There will be no services. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences and to participate in Richard’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

