It can be hard to find a four-bedroom in Kennebunk or Kennebunkport. As historic towns with seasonal populations, a home like the one at 32 Erica’s Way is a not-so-frequent opportunity to buy such a spacious place in an ideal location.

A perfect bike ride to downtown Kennebunk and Dock Square, this young neighborhood was developed in the past decade. The friendly, safe streets are filled with families that enjoy nearby, high-rated schools and the outdoor lifestyle that comes with living in Southern Maine.

The home at number 32 is as impeccable as its hardwood floors. Built in 2012 and with one owner since, it is designed for comfort and convenience: a two-car attached garage leads into a spacious foyer (a perfect mudroom for kids, pets and gear) and a second-floor laundry avoids multiple trips up and down stairs. Cooling is provided by efficient heat pumps that supplement a multi-zone heating system in winter.

Two highlights inside the home are the nicely sized bedrooms and the kitchen, which will excite any home cook. Plenty of granite counter space for prep, a double oven to help coordinate times and temperatures and a French door fridge and pantry for all the food storage you could need. It opens to a dining and living area with gas fireplace.

There’s 2,539 SF of living space above grade and the full basement could be finished for a game room, studio or workshop. Outside the home there’s a great backyard on the half-acre lot with room for a swing set, fire pit, sports equipment and plenty of room to run around. The deck has space to sit, grill and relax, while the Mousam River runs behind the group of homes on this cul-de-sac.

32 Erica’s Way is listed at $479,000 by Gail Arnold and Tara Patterson of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Tara at 207-590-2325 or at [email protected] for a live, FaceTime tour of this home or other KBR listings.

