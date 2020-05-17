MOSCOW — Russia has recorded a weekly tally of new coronavirus infections lower than the previous week’s, but the country’s chief epidemiologist says residents must continue for a long period to observe measures to prevent the spread.

Russia on Sunday reported 9,709 new cases of COVID-19, the second consecutive day the number of new cases was less than 10,000. Total new cases for the week were 2,937 lower than in the previous week.

Chief epidemiologist Anna Popova said Sunday that the situation has stabilized, but prevention measures will persist.

“There are already new conditions, they are already here, and they will have to be lived with for a long time,” she said.

Russia has recorded more than 281,000 coronavirus cases and 2,631 deaths — a mortality rate well below the world average. However, Russian health officials are not counting deaths the same way as in other countries. The Moscow health department says more than 60% of deaths of people with the coronavirus in Moscow were ascribed to other causes, including cardiovascular ailments, cancer and diseases involving organ failure.

British police break up rave

TELFORD, England — British police say they broke up a rave in a country park complete with a DJ that was attended by dozens of people, who were ignoring social distancing rules because they were tired of self-isolating.

The Telford police force tweeted that officers found a “mass gathering/rave” in the park northwest of Birmingham attended by 70 people on Saturday night.

The event appeared to be planned in advance, and had a DJ set up, police said. Officers reported that a reveler told them they were “sick of self-isolation.”

Police said officers asked the group to disperse and they did.

Authorities have been concerned about big gatherings this weekend, the first since the British government eased lockdown rules by allowing people more freedom to do outdoor activities.

India extends stringent lockdown in some regions

NEW DELHI — India has extended a nearly two-month-old stringent lockdown by another two weeks with Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai and some other key regions still battling to control the rising curve of coronavirus infections.

The government-run National Disaster Management authority said in a statement on Sunday that fresh guidelines will be issued that keep in view the need to open up economic activity.

A government statement said travel by air and metro will remain shut down nationwide until the end of May. Schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shopping malls, cinemas and places of worship will also be closed nationally.

On May 4, the government eased some restrictions, allowing reopening of neighborhood shops and manufacturing and farming in rural areas. It also resumed running a limited number of trains, mainly to carry the stranded workers.

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported a record jump of nearly 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 90,927, with 2,872 deaths. India had less than 500 positive cases and nine deaths when the lockdown was first imposed on March 25. The number of daily deaths in India is around 100.

Spain considering making masks mandatory

MADRID — Spain’s health minister says the government will consider making the use of face masks mandatory in public spaces.

Face masks in Spain are currently only mandatory on public transport, while strongly recommended in public spaces. Many people now wear them while out of their homes after Spain managed to overcome a scarcity of masks in the first weeks of the pandemic.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said Sunday that “there is a wide consensus (among Spain’s regional governors) to reinforce the obligation to wear masks.”

Illa said the ministry’s experts still need time to study the details on the new restriction.

Spain is emerging from a strict lockdown that has slowed down a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more than 27,000 people in the country and infected more than 277,000.

Two largest Spanish cities still largely shut down

MADRID — Spain’s two largest cities are still largely shut down while most of the country has begun to reopen following a lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid and Barcelona have been told to wait by the government’s health officials since they have been the hardest hit areas and need to improve their capacity to monitor new cases.

That has led to complaints by Madrid’s regional leaders and to daily protests of a few hundred people in one of the capital’s upscale neighborhoods and other cities like Salamanca and Zaragoza. Many marchers carry Spanish flags and shout, “Freedom!”

Spain’s far-right Vox party and the conservative leader of the region have voiced their support for the protests, saying that the city’s economy must restart soon to save jobs.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made a plea on Saturday for his detractors to consider that keeping the health crisis under control was key to protecting the country’s fragile economy.

“By saving lives, we also save businesses and jobs,” Sánchez said.

Turkey continues slow easing of restrictions

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a second time as the country continues to ease some coronavirus restrictions.

People above 65 — the age group most at risk of COVID-19 — can be outside for six hours on Sundays, but their lockdown on other days continues. The health minister urged them to wear masks and practice social distance.

Turkey has instituted partial lockdowns, with people above 65 and under 20 ordered to stay home. The measures for senior citizens took effect on March 21 and were relaxed for the first time last Sunday.

Children and teenagers were also allowed out this week on different days for several hours.

The latest statistics from the health ministry put confirmed infections in Turkey at 148,067 and the death toll at 4,096.

Britain has hired almost 18,000 contact tracers

LONDON — Britain has hired most of the 18,000 contact tracers it needs for a testing and tracking program it plans to roll out next month when lockdown restrictions are eased further.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told the BBC on Sunday that 17,200 people had been recruited, allowing the government to meet its hiring goal by next week.

The contact tracers will track down anyone who has been in close contact with those testing positive for COVID-19. They’re part of program authorities plan to launch in June, when some students will be allowed to return to school and shops can start reopening in phases. Authorities have also been testing a smartphone tracing app to help with the effort.

The tracers are a mix of people who have clinical training and those who can provide a call center service, Gove said. Britain has Europe’s highest death toll and number of confirmed virus cases.

Residents flock back to Thai shopping malls

BANGKOK — Thais have been streaming into shopping malls as the country eases another restriction imposed to fight the threat of the coronavirus.

The government decided to allow the malls to reopen as Thailand’s number of new COVID-19 cases dwindled to single digits for all but one day over more than two weeks.

Malls had been closed since March as a measure to combat the spread of the virus. The government will watch to see whether the infection rate remains low before deciding on the next phase of the plan to restore normality.

Spain registers fewer than 100 deaths

MADRID — Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.

Spain’s health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16. Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.

The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19.

Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.

Johnson says there might never be vaccine

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there might never be a vaccine for COVID-19 despite the huge global effort to develop one.

The British government is giving $110 million in funding to speed up the opening of the new Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Center. Johnson said Britain also is supporting research into drug treatments to help people recover quickly from the virus.

Johnson wrote in the Mail on Sunday newspaper “there remains a very long way to go, and I must be frank that a vaccine might not come to fruition.”

Johnson says “we need to find new ways to control the virus,” including testing people who have symptoms and tracing contacts of those infected people.

The British government relaxed some restrictions on outdoor activities in England last week and plans to continue easing rules over the next few months.

Johnson says “I know this will not be easy — the first baby steps never are.”

Churches open in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Churches throughout Greece have opened their doors to the faithful after two months.

They limited the number of congregants and dispensed disinfectant outside, but communion was given using the same spoon.

Those who flocked to churches for Sunday Mass sat three chairs apart and observed social distancing of at least 1.5 meters (5 feet) from each other. The number of people attending was limited to 1 per 10 square meters (108 sq ft). Many were left outside, but avoided crowding, and churches used loudspeakers to broadcast Mass.

Some churches performed Mass two or three times to accommodate the number of people who showed up.

Greece is gradually easing strict quarantine measures which were imposed in March and have helped limit fatalities from COVID-19 to 162. There have been fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases.

Greeks will be able to travel freely in the mainland and on the island of Crete starting Monday. Bars, cafes and restaurants will reopen March 25.

