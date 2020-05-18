State health officials reported 26 new coronavirus cases as well as one additional death on Monday, although the number of Mainers with “active” cases of COVID-19 held steady for the first time in five days.

The overall number of cases of COVID-19 continues to climb in Maine because of both expanding testing capacity in state labs as well as the further spread of the virus. As of Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,713 confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

At least 71 people have died in Maine after contracting COVID-19 and 42 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Monday, up from 37 on Sunday. But with 16 individuals in intensive care units and 10 connected to ventilators, Maine’s hospitals are still well below their carrying capacity for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

After accounting for those 71 deaths and the 1,053 who have recovered from the disease, there were 589 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is the same number of active cases as Sunday. Maine CDC data show that the number of active cases in the state continues to trend upward, with the seven-day average for the week ending Monday standing at 547 compared to an average of 476 for the week ending May 11.

But the figures of total cases and active cases reflect only a portion of the cases in the state because not everyone with symptoms has been tested and some people are asymptomatic but can still transmit the disease to others.

Gov. Janet Mills is expected to join Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah during the daily briefing on the coronavirus at 2 p.m.

Shah will likely provide an update on the state CDC lab’s efforts to significantly ramp up testing capacity. Late last week, Shah said staff were preparing to begin using the new batch of equipment and supplies from Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories that is expected to more than triple testing capacity at the Maine CDC lab.

As of late last week, Maine CDC and private labs around the state were conducting more than 6,000 tests per week before the addition of the estimated 5,000 tests through the partnership with Idexx. That is already more than double the roughly 3,000 tests that were being run weekly earlier this month.

But even with the Idexx tests, there are questions about whether Maine’s testing capacity is adequate to ensure that Maine — which has among the lowest per capita infection rates in the country — does not see a surge in cases as the Mills administration gradually reopens sectors of the economy.

On Monday, restaurants in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties were allowed to resume dine-in service as long as they commit to a lengthy checklist of health and safety protocols aimed at reducing the risk of transmission. Those include limiting the number of patrons at any one time, spacing out tables and enhanced hygiene practices.

Last Monday, retail stores were allowed to reopen in those same 12 counties — Aroostook, Piscataquis, Washington, Hancock, Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Kennebec, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln and Sagadahoc — if they also followed health and safety guidelines.

Retail stores and restaurants in Cumberland, York, Penobscot and Androscoggin counties are tentatively slated to be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Maine CDC epidemiologists have documented “community transmission” in those four counties, which account for more than 80 percent of the 1,713 confirmed or probable cases. All 26 new cases reported Monday appear to be among residents of Cumberland, York and Androscoggin counties, based on the latest breakdown of cases in each county.

Maine CDC is monitoring outbreaks at numerous long-term care facilities as well as several workplaces.

On Monday, Bristol Seafood announced that the company is temporarily closing its processing plant on the Portland Fish Pier because after several workers tested positive for COVID-19. The company did not say how many workers were infected, however.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: