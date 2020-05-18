Arrests

5/16 at 6:19 p.m. David Smith, 36, of Shaw Street, was arrested by Cpl. Mark Steele on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/17 at 3:31 a.m. Jeffery Collins, 32, of West Shore Road, Westport Island, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Congress Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

Summonses

5/14 Joseph Smith, 50, of Highland Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Highland Street on a charge of operating without a license.

5/14 Adam St. Jean, 33, of Elm Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Medical Center Drive in Brunswick on a charge of unauthorized use of property.

Fire calls

5/11 at 8:41 a.m. Lines down on North Street.

5/12 at 12:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Floral Street.

5/12 at 3:25 p.m. Outside fire on Bluff Road.

5/13 at 4:10 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Denny Road.

5/13 at 8:17 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Court Street.

5/15 at 1:55 a.m. Alarm on Centre Street.

5/15 at 10:06 p.m. Arching wires on Bath Street.

5/15 at 10:13 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on East Lane.

5/16 at 5:10 p.m. Smoke alarm on East Lane.

5/16 at 8:10 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

5/16 at 8:53 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

5/16 at 11:20 p.m. Alarm malfunction on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from May 11-17.

